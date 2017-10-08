“Get Ready, Get Set: Multiples in Clay”

October 8, 2017 – Feb. 24, 2018

Kentucky has many talented ceramic artists working with a wide variety of clays and methods. Get Ready, Get Set: Multiples in Clay will showcase the creative ideas and variety of works made as multiples by Kentucky’s clay artists.

Works are both functional and non-functional and are accompanied by written stories in each artist’s words, to entice the viewer both visually and verbally.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located at 200 Artisan Way, just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibits, shopping and travel information areas are open daily, year-round, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Center currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call 859-985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov