Getting Ready for Bluebird Season at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$15 - $25 per person.

Philip Tamplin, from the Kentucky Bluebird Society, expands on his Bluebird Box Building workshop with this fun and lively presentation on bluebird behavior and the importance of the upcoming nesting season for these often threatened birds. Afterwards, take a walk around Yew Dell Botanical Gardens to help Philip prep Yew Dell’s bird boxes for the spring nesting season for these often threatened birds.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
