Ghost Hunting and Ghost Stories at Perryville Battlefield

Saturday, October 9, 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Saturday, October 16, 7:30pm - 7:30pm

Additional Dates:

Saturday, October 23, 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Saturday, October 30, 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Walk with park manager, Bryan Bush, as he talks about the history of the battle which occurred on October 8, 1862. Learn of the horrific aftermath of the battle and the ghost stories

associated with the battlefield. Tickets are non-refundable; rain or shine, not recommended for children under 10

$10/adult $5/child (12 –17)

Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site sits on 750 acres of land and the Civil War Trust owns 310 acres of adjacent land. More than 1,063 acres are now open to the public, including 20 miles of interpretive trails and more than 50 interpretive signs.

The Battle of Perryville was the largest Civil War battle in Kentucky. More than 7,600 soldiers were killed, wounded or missing. Each year, Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site commemorates the battle with re-enactments, living history programs, battlefield tours, authors and book signings, period entertainment, and vendors.

For more information call (859) 332-8631 or visit parks.ky.gov