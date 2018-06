October Ghost Hunts at Waveland!

Is Waveland Haunted? Two chances to find out, on Friday, Oct 12th and Friday Oct 26th!

The Lexington Paranormal Research Society ghost hunt will begin at 8pm.

No reservations required. All interested, meet at the cabin at 8:00 p.m.

The paranormal investigation will last until midnight. Not recommended for children.

They are donating all proceeds to the Friends of Waveland as a fundraiser.

For more information call 859-272-3611