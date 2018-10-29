Ghost at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Ghost at The Louisville Palace

October 29, 2018

This heavy-metal band is coming all the way Sweden to melt - faces with amazing guitar solos and crazy stage - antics that will have you jumping out of your seat screaming!

Tobias Forge along with his nameless ghouls make up this band performing all around the world.

All ages are welcome.

Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202 View Map
502-883-5774
