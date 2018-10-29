Ghost at The Louisville Palace

October 29, 2018

This heavy-metal band is coming all the way Sweden to melt - faces with amazing guitar solos and crazy stage - antics that will have you jumping out of your seat screaming!

Tobias Forge along with his nameless ghouls make up this band performing all around the world.

All ages are welcome.

