Ghost: The Musical at Morehead State University

As the second play in the 2017-18 theatrical season, MSU will present “Ghost: The Musical.” Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 30, at The Lucille Caudill Little Theatre in Breckinridge Hall on campus.

“Ghost: The Musical” is the stage adaptation of the incredibly popular 1990 film “Ghost” starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg. Adapted by the film’s Academy Award-winning screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, the story follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when

he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

The musical is a collaborative effort of the School of Creative Arts, including representation from the Department of Theatre and Dance, the Department of Music, and the Department of Art & Design.

Tickets: $11, $6 for seniors and non-MSU students, free with ID to MSU students

For more information call (606) 783-2473 or visit moreheadstate.edu/theatre