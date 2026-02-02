× Expand Gimme Gimme Disco Your crown awaits, dancing queens & kings. Don’t miss Gimme Gimme Disco at Headliners on February 28, 2026 for one epic night dedicated to celebrating the best of disco! Let your love of ABBA lead the way, you won’t regret it!

Gimme Gimme Disco at Headliners Music Hall

America’s most ICONIC disco party, Gimme Gimme Disco, is coming to Louisville on February 28, 2026, and it’s bringing nothing but glitter, grooves, and pure dance-floor joy.

If you can’t get enough of ABBA, this is THE dance party for you! Gimme Gimme Disco is a DJ-based dance party spinning all your favorite ABBA anthems, plus nonstop disco classics from the ’70s and ’80s. Expect hits from the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and more, the kind of songs that make it impossible to stand still. Come ready to lay all your love on the dance floor, sing at the top of your lungs, and dance like nobody’s watching.

So honey honey, take a chance. Put on your best disco fit, don’t forget your dancing shoes, but leave your worries behind. Whether you’re a lifelong dancing queen or just here for the vibes, your crown awaits. This is the best disco since 1980, sweaty, euphoric, and packed with feel-good energy from start to finish at Headliners on February 28, 2026.

For more information call (502) 584-8088 or visit headlinerslouisville.com