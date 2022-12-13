Gingerbread House Decorating at Oldham County Public Library
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Gingerbread House Decorating
FREE
Come be creative and decorate a Gingerbread House. All supplies provided. Registration is required for this program and opens November 28.
Please contact Shannon at shannonk@oldhampl.org for more information.
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday