Gingerbread House Decorating at Oldham County Public Library

to

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Gingerbread House Decorating at Oldham County Public Library

FREE

Come be creative and decorate a Gingerbread House. All supplies provided. Registration is required for this program and opens November 28.

Please contact Shannon at shannonk@oldhampl.org for more information.

Info

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Gingerbread House Decorating at Oldham County Public Library - 2022-12-13 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gingerbread House Decorating at Oldham County Public Library - 2022-12-13 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gingerbread House Decorating at Oldham County Public Library - 2022-12-13 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gingerbread House Decorating at Oldham County Public Library - 2022-12-13 16:30:00 ical