× Expand KMAC Poster for Girl Crush.

Girl Crush: Opening Reception at KMAC

The opening reception for the second bi-annual Girl Crush, presented by the KMAC Shop, is Thursday, July 30th from 5-8pm. This exhibition features work from 85 local female artists.

This reception is ticketed. Visit redpintix.com/events/girl-crush-7-30-2026 to purchase tickets and see a full list of artists. Proceeds will go to the artists and to KMAC Contemporary Art Museum.

This show was organized by Kris Thompson, Ada Asenjo, and Skylar Smith, and is sponsored by A. Holland Houston Family Law and Mediation, Aviam Design, Natalie Bajandas, Gina Del Negro, and Karen Smith.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org