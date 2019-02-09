Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum

to Google Calendar - Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum - 2019-02-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum - 2019-02-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum - 2019-02-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum - 2019-02-09 09:00:00

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum

An engaging morning of equine education for area Girl Scouts. All troops are welcome, and all participants will earn a badge.

For more information call (502) 637-1111 and visit derbymuseum.org

Info
Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum - 2019-02-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum - 2019-02-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum - 2019-02-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum - 2019-02-09 09:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Submit Yours