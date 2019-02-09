Girl Scout Saturdays at the Derby Museum
An engaging morning of equine education for area Girl Scouts. All troops are welcome, and all participants will earn a badge.
For more information call (502) 637-1111 and visit derbymuseum.org
Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
January 18, 2019
January 19, 2019
January 20, 2019
January 21, 2019
January 22, 2019
January 23, 2019
