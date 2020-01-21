Girl Singer: The Story of Rosemary Clooney at Warren County Public Library

The life story of iconic singer Rosemary Clooney comes to the local stage in a new musical production, Rosemary Clooney: Girl Singer.

Clooney is known as one of the greatest vocalists of the 20th century. A few of her biggest recording hits include 'Come On-a My House' and 'Tenderly', which will be featured with live accompaniment in Girl Singer's play list of over twenty beloved songs from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s.

This one-woman show was written and will be performed by actor Rachel Lee Rogers of Versailles, KY, who will be familiar to many from her Kentucky Chautauqua performance of Jean Ritchie: Damsel with a Dulcimer. Rogers is accompanied by Dr. Lorne Dechtenberg of Lexington's Bluegrass Opera & Music Theatre. Their company, Upbeat Arts, is dedicated to musical Kentucky storytelling that appeals to the whole family.

Free tickets with preregistration

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org