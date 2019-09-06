Girls Night Out at Fayette Mall

The shopping center is pulling out all the stops for an exclusive Girls Night Out shopping event on Friday, September 6th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Star treatment includes special in-store discounts and VIP experiences. Throughout the center, women will find beauty tutorials, makeovers, facials, sips and sweets, raffles, giveaways, personal stylists and more. Plus, the first 100 guests will receive a swag bag, and everyone has the chance to win must-have door prizes (with values as high as $500) and a $250 Shopping Spree to Fayette Mall retailers. Shoppers will also enjoy complimentary valet service all night, located at the mall entrance next to The Cheesecake Factory.

Guests will also enjoy live music in the Middle Wing, provided by local band Honeychild, a Fall Trends Fashion Show presented by Dillard’s, along with a Girls Night Out photo booth and mocktail bars. Coach Colene Elridge will also be hosting a Motivational Moment to empower women, along with a book signing.

Upon arriving at Girls Night Out, attendees should check in at the registration table in the Middle Wing for a VIP Girls Night Out wristband and shopping sheet that details all the event happenings across the property.

Get full details, along with a list of all participating stores and restaurants, on the Fayette Mall website. Guests can also receive more information by texting LEXGOGIRLS to 44222.

For more information visit shopfayette-mall.com