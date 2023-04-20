Girls' Weekend at Market House Theatre

to

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Girls' Weekend at Market House Theatre

 In this madcap, door-slamming farce, four women travel to Dot’s Northwoods cabin to consume copious amounts of wine, laugh at their lives, trade stories and chat about their book club’s latest selection. However, as the night goes on each of the women tries to sneak in boyfriends and husbands without letting the others know resulting in a comedy that will make audiences howl with laughter.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-444-6828
to
