Girls' Weekend at Market House Theatre

In this madcap, door-slamming farce, four women travel to Dot’s Northwoods cabin to consume copious amounts of wine, laugh at their lives, trade stories and chat about their book club’s latest selection. However, as the night goes on each of the women tries to sneak in boyfriends and husbands without letting the others know resulting in a comedy that will make audiences howl with laughter.

