× Expand Lexington Philharmonic Give Birth to the Dream - Saturday, November 23, 2024, 7:30PM Singletary Center for the Arts

Give Birth to the Dream at Singletary Center

Join LexPhil for Give Birth to the Dream on Saturday, November 23 in an inspiring program that blends contemporary brilliance with timeless classics. The orchestra, under the direction of Music Director Mélisse Brunet, begins with Five Movements in Color by living composer Mary D. Watkins followed by Dolores White’s Give Birth to the Dream featuring narration by poet Claudia Love Mair and guest soprano Angelique Clay. A pinnacle of the repertoire, Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 brings the program to an exalted ending featuring acclaimed pianist Michelle Cann. Buy your tickets now at lexphil.org/give-birth-to-the-dream

Michelle Cann appears by arrangement with the Curtis Institute of Music.

Give Birth to the Dream is sponsored by John & Margaret Wharton on behalf of the Rotary Club of Lexington.