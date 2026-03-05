Give it a Spin Pottery Workshop at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Curious about the pottery wheel? This one-time beginner class is the perfect chance to give it a spin! Learn the basics of wheel throwing with hands-on guidance from our instructor and create your own simple clay form. No experience needed—just bring your creativity and a willingness to get a little muddy! Ages 14+
For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org