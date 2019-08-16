Gladys Knight at The Paramount Arts Center

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com