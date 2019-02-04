Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series

Ariel String Quartet · Monday, February 4, 2019 ∙ 7:30 p.m.

“…A BLAZING, LARGER-THAN-LIFE PERFORMANCE…”– The Washington Post

Distinguished by its virtuosic playing and impassioned interpretations, the Ariel Quartet has earned its glowing international reputation. Formed in Israel nearly twenty years ago when its members were middle-school students, the Quartet was recently awarded the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award. The Ariel serves as the Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, where they direct the rigorous chamber music program and perform their own annual series of concerts in addition to their busy touring schedule.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org