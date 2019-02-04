Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series

to Google Calendar - Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series - 2019-02-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series - 2019-02-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series - 2019-02-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series - 2019-02-04 19:00:00

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series 

Ariel String Quartet · Monday, February 4, 2019 ∙ 7:30 p.m.  

“…A BLAZING, LARGER-THAN-LIFE PERFORMANCE…”– The Washington Post

Distinguished by its virtuosic playing and impassioned interpretations, the Ariel Quartet has earned its glowing international reputation. Formed in Israel nearly twenty years ago when its members were middle-school students, the Quartet was recently awarded the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award. The Ariel serves as the Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, where they direct the rigorous chamber music program and perform their own annual series of concerts in addition to their busy touring schedule.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org

Info
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-824-8650
to Google Calendar - Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series - 2019-02-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series - 2019-02-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series - 2019-02-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - Glema Mahr Chamber Music Series - 2019-02-04 19:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 3, 2018

Tuesday

December 4, 2018

Wednesday

December 5, 2018

Thursday

December 6, 2018

Friday

December 7, 2018

Saturday

December 8, 2018

Sunday

December 9, 2018

Submit Yours