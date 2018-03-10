Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue

March 10, 2018 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $45, $40, $35

Glenn Leonard, who was the lead singer of The Temptations from 1975-83, recorded on ten albums with the group. He’s well-known as the beautiful voice on the internationally famous version of the Temptations “Silent Night.” Now, Glenn and an all-star cast are back in action, featuring his high tenor voice that has been loved by millions world-wide.  This show is full of high energy and choreography that thrills the audience like only Glenn Leonard can!

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
