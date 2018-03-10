Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue

March 10, 2018 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $45, $40, $35

Glenn Leonard, who was the lead singer of The Temptations from 1975-83, recorded on ten albums with the group. He’s well-known as the beautiful voice on the internationally famous version of the Temptations “Silent Night.” Now, Glenn and an all-star cast are back in action, featuring his high tenor voice that has been loved by millions world-wide. This show is full of high energy and choreography that thrills the audience like only Glenn Leonard can!

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com