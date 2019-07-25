Glier's Goettafest in Newport

Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky

Bigger than Las Vegas New Year's Eve. That’s what Glier’s Goettafest is to the goetta devotees of the world. Two weekends stuffed from top to bottom with live entertainment, family-focused goetta games, and super inventive food, what makes it all so grand is the gathering of the goetta-lovin’ community who travels from all corners of the country, to decorate with festivity and joy Northern Kentucky’s Newport on the Levee at the breathtaking Ohio Riverfront.

Event Dates and Times:

Thursday, July 25th: 5:00-11:00PM

Friday, July 26th: 5:00-11:00PM

Saturday, July 27th: 12:00-11:00PM

Sunday, July 28th: 12:00-9:00PM

For more information visit goettafest.com

Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
