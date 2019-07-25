× Expand Glier's Goetta What is the only thing better than a full weekend of delicious Glier's Goetta, Live Music and Family Fun? Two full weekends of delicious Glier's Goetta, Live Music and Family Fun! For the first time ever, Glier's is bringing you 8 days of Goettafest. This two weekend "Celebration of all Things Goetta" will take place July 25-28 & August 1-4 at Newport's Festival Park at the Levee. Admission is Free and open to the public.

Glier's Goettafest in Newport

Bigger than Las Vegas New Year's Eve. That’s what Glier’s Goettafest is to the goetta devotees of the world. Two weekends stuffed from top to bottom with live entertainment, family-focused goetta games, and super inventive food, what makes it all so grand is the gathering of the goetta-lovin’ community who travels from all corners of the country, to decorate with festivity and joy Northern Kentucky’s Newport on the Levee at the breathtaking Ohio Riverfront.

Event Dates and Times:

Thursday, July 25th: 5:00-11:00PM

Friday, July 26th: 5:00-11:00PM

Saturday, July 27th: 12:00-11:00PM

Sunday, July 28th: 12:00-9:00PM

For more information visit goettafest.com