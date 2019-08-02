Glier’s Goettafest in Newport

Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky

"A total celebration of all things Goetta!"

A weekend stuffed from top to bottom with live entertainment, family-focused goetta games, and super inventive food, what makes it all so grand is the gathering of the goetta-lovin' community who travels from all corners of the country, to decorate with festivity and joy at Northern Kentucky’s Newport on the Levee at the breathtaking Ohio Riverfront.

 Thursday       5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

             Friday             5 p.m. – 11 p.m. 

             Saturday        Noon – 11 p.m.

            Sunday          Noon – 9 p.m.

For more information call (859) 291-1800 x 213 or visit goettafest.com.

