Glier’s Goettafest in Newport

"A total celebration of all things Goetta!"

A weekend stuffed from top to bottom with live entertainment, family-focused goetta games, and super inventive food, what makes it all so grand is the gathering of the goetta-lovin' community who travels from all corners of the country, to decorate with festivity and joy at Northern Kentucky’s Newport on the Levee at the breathtaking Ohio Riverfront.

Thursday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday Noon – 11 p.m.

Sunday Noon – 9 p.m.

For more information call (859) 291-1800 x 213 or visit goettafest.com.