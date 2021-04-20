VIRTUAL-----Global Speed Lecture Egypt with Kara Cooney

Global Speed Lecture Egypt with Kara Cooney

Kathlyn (Kara) Cooney is a professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture and Chair of the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Cultures at UCLA. Cooney’s research in coffin reuse, primarily focusing on the 21st Dynasty, is ongoing. Her research investigates the socioeconomic and political turmoil that have plagued the period, ultimately affecting funerary and burial practices in ancient Egypt. This project has taken her around the world over the span of five to six years to study and document more than 300 coffins in collections around the world, including Cairo, London, Paris, Berlin, and Vatican City. Her first trade book, The Woman Who Would Be King: Hatshepsut’s Rise to Power in Ancient Egypt is an illuminating biography of its least well-known female king and was published in 2014 by Crown Publishing Group. Her latest book, When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt, was published in 2018 by National Geographic Press.

Global Speed is a community lecture series featuring international figures in the art world, to entertain and inform on global art topics. Due to COVID-19, the Global Speed series on Egypt will be done virtually via Zoom. For more information call 502.634.2700.

