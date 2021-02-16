VIRTUAL-----Global Speed Lecture Egyptomania

Global Speed Lecture Egyptomania: Dr. Salima Ikram

Dr. Salima Ikram is a Pakistani professor of Egyptology at the American University in Cairo, a participant in many Egyptian archaeological projects, the author of several books on Egyptian archaeology, a contributor to various magazines and a guest on pertinent television programs.

Global Speed is a community lecture series featuring international figures in the art world, to entertain and inform on global art topics. Due to COVID-19, the Global Speed series on Egypt will be done virtually via Zoom. For more information call 502.634.2700.

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

