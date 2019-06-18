Global Speed Lecture and Dinner with Dr. Mary Miller

Unpack the complexity of Maya social life with Dr. Mary Miller, distinguished art historian and director of the Getty Research Institute. Dr. Miller will examine figurines from Jaina, an island off the Yucatan mainland known for elite burial sites, and ask who were these weavers, these warriors, these amorous women, these faithful companions of the dead?

About the Speaker: Mary Miller became director of the Getty Research Institute on January 1, 2019. She served as Dean of Yale College from 2008-2014 and was the first woman to hold this position.

Dr. Miller earned her A.B. from Princeton and her Ph.D. from Yale. At Yale, she also served as chair of the Department of History of Art, chair of the Council on Latin American Studies, director of Graduate Studies in Archeological Studies, and as a member of the Steering Committee of the Women Faculty Forum at Yale. From 2016-2018, she was Senior Director of the Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage on Yale’s West Campus.

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org