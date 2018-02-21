GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music at the Norton Center

GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music features the infectious indie-mambo and vibrant Son Jarocho of Las Cafeteras and Orkesta Mendoza. Mexican-American communities are emerging as hotbeds of musical creativity, blending upbeat styles that reflect shared cultural identities. Orkesta Mendoza and Las Cafeteras are two of today’s most exciting groups forging inspired new paths for Latin and Latin-American music. Their rousing socially-conscious messages, in English and Spanglish, tell stories of a community that is looking for love and fighting for justice, and have audiences dancing in their seats. February 21, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com