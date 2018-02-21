GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music

Google Calendar - GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music - 2018-02-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music - 2018-02-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music - 2018-02-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music - 2018-02-21 00:00:00

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

 GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music at the Norton Center

 GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music features the infectious indie-mambo and vibrant Son Jarocho of Las Cafeteras and Orkesta Mendoza. Mexican-American communities are emerging as hotbeds of musical creativity, blending upbeat styles that reflect shared cultural identities. Orkesta Mendoza and Las Cafeteras are two of today’s most exciting groups forging inspired new paths for Latin and Latin-American music. Their rousing socially-conscious messages, in English and Spanglish, tell stories of a community that is looking for love and fighting for justice, and have audiences dancing in their seats. February 21, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Info
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music - 2018-02-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music - 2018-02-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music - 2018-02-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - GlobalFEST: The New Golden Age of Latin Music - 2018-02-21 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™