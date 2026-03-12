× Expand Glow Eggxtravaganza, Saturday, March 28th, Registration opens at 7pm and Glow Hunt starts at 9:30pm, The District Versailles, 105 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 Glow Eggxtravaganza 3.28.26 Event Cover (Instagram Post) - 1 Glow Eggxtravaganza, Saturday, March 28th, Registration opens at 7pm and Glow Hunt starts at 9:30pm, The District Versailles, 105 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Glow Eggxtravaganza in Versailles

Once the sun sets, the eggcitement grows as the Glow Hunt begins about 8:15PM, lighting up the night with glowing eggs scattered throughout the event area.

This year, we've divided the hunt into four age groups:

3-5 years | 6-8 years | 9-11 years | 12-14 years

Registration starts at 7pm!

Each group will enjoy loads of candy, exciting prizes, glow accessories, photo area & more! Let's celebrate in a magical way with family and friends.

LET'S GLOW!

For more information call 8598735436.