Glow Eggxtravaganza in Versailles

to

The District Versailles 105 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Glow Eggxtravaganza in Versailles

Once the sun sets, the eggcitement grows as the Glow Hunt begins about 8:15PM, lighting up the night with glowing eggs scattered throughout the event area.

This year, we've divided the hunt into four age groups:

3-5 years | 6-8 years | 9-11 years | 12-14 years

Registration starts at 7pm!

Each group will enjoy loads of candy, exciting prizes, glow accessories, photo area & more! Let's celebrate in a magical way with family and friends.

LET'S GLOW!

For more information call 8598735436. 

Info

The District Versailles 105 Rose Hill Ave, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
8598735436
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Glow Eggxtravaganza in Versailles - 2026-03-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Glow Eggxtravaganza in Versailles - 2026-03-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Glow Eggxtravaganza in Versailles - 2026-03-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Glow Eggxtravaganza in Versailles - 2026-03-28 19:00:00 ical