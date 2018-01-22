Go, Dog. Go! at the Carson Center

Go, Dog. Go! brings the adventures of P.D. Eastman’s book to life in a frolicking musical dog party. The cast of this beloved preschool favorite has gone to the dogs—with cars, hats, a moonlit boat ride, and even a wild game of ball—as this hilarious visual spectacle manages to sneak in some important lessons about life between innings. Go, Dog. Go! is a musical romp full of surprises, color, clowning, vaudeville, singing/barking, and of course, six lovable dogs!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org