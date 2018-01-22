Go, Dog. Go! at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Go, Dog. Go! at the Carson Center

Go, Dog. Go! brings the adventures of P.D. Eastman’s book to life in a frolicking musical dog party. The cast of this beloved preschool favorite has gone to the dogs—with cars, hats, a moonlit boat ride, and even a wild game of ball—as this hilarious visual spectacle manages to sneak in some important lessons about life between innings. Go, Dog. Go! is a musical romp full of surprises, color, clowning, vaudeville, singing/barking, and of course, six lovable dogs!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
