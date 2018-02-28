God Said This

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

With her mom undergoing chemotherapy, New York transplant Hiro returns home to Lexington, Kentucky after years away. Sophie, her born-again Christian sister, fights to maintain her faith amid adversity. James, their recovering alcoholic father, wants to repair his fractured relationship with his daughters, but redemption isn’t easy. And John, an old classmate and single dad, worries about his legacy. Wry and bittersweet, God Said This is a portrait of five people confronting mortality in very different ways—and unexpectedly finding that their struggles bring them together.

Audience Advisory: Contains strong language and drug use.

Age Recommendation: 14+

No performance on Mondays. 

For more information call 502-584-1205 or visit ActorsTheatre.org

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
502-584-1205
