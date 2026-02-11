× Expand Bailey Elle Photography Goddexx Gathering 2025

Goddexx Gathering at Barren River Magic Campground

The Goddexx Gathering will take place July 16 through July 19, 2026, at Barren River Magic Campground in Edmonton, Kentucky. During the multi-day event, participants are invited into a tapestry of ritual, yoga, sacred circles, workshops, meditation, art-making, dance, and connection with the natural world.

The Goddexx Gathering was born out of a small circle of women yearning for something deeper, a place to be seen, held, and celebrated. Since that first gathering, it has become a nationwide movement of a living, breathing temple of remembrance for the divine feminine. Only a limited number of tickets remain for this event, which will take place in the rolling hills of Kentucky at Barren River Magic Campground, located at 1696 Edwin Williams Road in Edmonton, next to the Little Barren River.

“You'll laugh, discover, rest, howl, swim, hike, dream, and remember the parts of yourself that have been waiting to come alive again,” said Paige Zen, CEO of Waypoint Experiences and Goddexx Gathering Coordinator. A regular participant described the Goddexx Gathering as "…more than a retreat - it's a homecoming. The blend of yoga, ceremony, and sisterhood created the perfect container for deep healing. I've attended three years now, and each time I discover new layers of myself."

Space for this event is limited.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit goddexxinitiative.com/. For questions, you can email the event coordinators at info@playthinkfest.com.