Going Against the Grain Exhibit

Going Against the Grain

Wood Quilts by Laura Petrovich-Cheney.

Laura Petrovich-Cheney is a sculptor whose work mirrors the human experience, so full of transformation, second chances, reinvention, and resilience. Her work finds meaning within experienced natural disasters and the debris that litters the affected communities. The once organized neighborhoods became recognizable only as piles of rubble haphazardly distributed during the chaos of the storm. Inspired by contemporary and traditional quilts, she pieced together found wood from the homes destroyed by the storms. These devastations serve as evidence to how we all suffer loss regardless of color, language or economic status. Our hearts break equally and painfully. Laura’s own story unfolded when her parents lost their home after Hurricane Sandy; and subsequently, her father eventually lost his life repairing that home. However, the main focus of the work is not loss, rather the work is about the creation of something healing, meaningful and hopeful in the wake of severe destruction. As the artist writes, “The work is rooted in repetition and pattern to mimic life, growth, regeneration.”

Artist will present at the gallery during the week of February 4-10, 2019

For more information call (859) 985-3083 or visit dulmanngalleries.berea.edu

For more information about the artist visit LauraCheney.com