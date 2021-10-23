Gold Over America Tour at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, arriving at the KFC Yum! Center on October 23. The tour is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that will be headlined by the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles. Athleta, a leading women’s performance lifestyle brand, has joined as the title sponsor of the show, which will feature an all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.
For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com