GonzoFest Louisville

GonzoFest Louisville is a literary and music festival honoring Hunter S. Thompson, as well as the lasting mark he has made on art, music, and literature. Through live music, poetry, art, spoken word and more, GonzoFest Louisville celebrates the life and times of Hunter S. Thompson in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. 2019 will mark the ninth year of the festival.

We’re thrilled to announce that GonzoFest Louisville will once again be returning to the Louisville Free Public Library on Saturday, July 20, 2019!

Join us for spoken word, poetry, music, art and more at the place where Hunter’s own mother retired after working decades as a librarian at the Downtown Louisville branch.

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or gonzofestlouisville.com