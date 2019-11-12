Goo Goo Dolls at the Louisville Palace

Louisville Palace 625 4th Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Goo Goo Dolls at the Louisville Palace

Alternative rock band Goo Goo Dolls makes a stop in our city to give a concert! This tour supports new band's studio album "Miracle Pill".

Get Tickets: https://www.soundchronicle.com/tickets/Goo_Goo_Dolls_Louisville_KY_2019-11-12_20-00

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Louisville Palace 625 4th Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
