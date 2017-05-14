Good Blues Tonight at the Lyric Theatre
Good Blues Tonight was inspired by the loss of a historic Black business district in a central Kentucky community when the entire district was leveled to make way for a city park. This destruction was representative of many vibrant, historic Black communities throughout America that were re-shaped or destroyed by urban renewal projects during the 60's and early 70's. James Baldwin dubbed urban renewal "Negro removal" because some 2 million Blacks were forced by eminent domain to leave their homes and businesses to make way for parks, freeways or sports arenas. This happened in Chicago, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Kansas City - NEARLY EVERYWHERE - and even in Louisville's Walnut Street district. Our story focused on one barbershop's success at holding off the bulldozer to 10+ years. "We were here and will not be forgotten." this play shouts to the rafters!
For more information visit lexingtonlyric.com
Info
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map