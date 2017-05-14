Good Blues Tonight at the Lyric Theatre

Good Blues Tonight was inspired by the loss of a historic Black business district in a central Kentucky community when the entire district was leveled to make way for a city park. This destruction was representative of many vibrant, historic Black communities throughout America that were re-shaped or destroyed by urban renewal projects during the 60's and early 70's. James Baldwin dubbed urban renewal "Negro removal" because some 2 million Blacks were forced by eminent domain to leave their homes and businesses to make way for parks, freeways or sports arenas. This happened in Chicago, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Kansas City - NEARLY EVERYWHERE - and even in Louisville's Walnut Street district. Our story focused on one barbershop's success at holding off the bulldozer to 10+ years. "We were here and will not be forgotten." this play shouts to the rafters!

For more information visit lexingtonlyric.com