Good Guys Car Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

Horsepower meets Horse Park at the 2nd Goodguys Kentucky Nationals at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington on October 11-13. Don’t miss a jam-packed weekend of cool cars, cool people and good times as Goodguys returns to the Bluegrass state. See over 1,500 1987 & older hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and classics on display. Plus, grab a spot in the stands all watch the country’s best AutoCross racers blast around the cones on the AutoCross Course! Explore Vendor Exhibits and see the latest products and trends, special parking areas on Saturday, shop the Swap Meet & Cars 4 Sale Corral, a tire-frying Burnout Competition, enjoy the FREE Kids Zone and so much more! Late model American made or powered muscle cars, customs and trucks are welcome on October 13th for our Spectre Performance All American Sunday!

For more information call (925) 838-9876 or visit good-guys.com/kn