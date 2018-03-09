Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center

to Google Calendar - Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center - 2018-03-09 19:30:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center

Goodnight Moon is a celebration of familiar nighttime rituals, while The Runaway Bunny’s pretend tale of leaving home evokes reassuring responses from his loving mum. Both tales feature endearing rabbit characters, and the soothing rhythms of bunny banter and dream-like imagery never fail to infuse young readers with a reassuring sense of security. Mermaid’s staged adaptation will bring a new sense of appreciation to stories that have delighted several generations.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center - 2018-03-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Goodnight Moon & The Runaway Bunny at the Carson Center - 2018-03-09 19:30:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Submit Yours