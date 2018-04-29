Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Young families will love this world-premiere musical based upon the best-selling book,Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site. Bedtime is approaching, and this team of construction vehicles needs to get their rest. But Crane Truck is getting cranky, Cement Mixer takes too long with bath time, and Dump Truck just isn't sleepy! Excavator and Bulldozer find that preparing for bed is a job in itself! Will they ever get some shut-eye before tomorrow's day of work? Audiences will also have the opportunity to enjoy getting up close with trucks, construction vehicles, and other BIG machines for a small additional fee at our Mighty Machine Park, a block from the Norton Center on the day of theperformance. April 29, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
