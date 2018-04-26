Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center

Bedtime is approaching, and this team of construction vehicles needs to get their rest. But Crane Truck is getting cranky, Cement Mixer takes too long with bath time, and Dump Truck just isn't sleepy! Excavator and Bulldozer find that preparing for bed is a job in itself! Will they ever get some shut-eye before tomorrow's day of work? A world premiere musical based upon the best-selling book!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org