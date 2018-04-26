Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center

to Google Calendar - Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center - 2018-04-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center - 2018-04-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center - 2018-04-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center - 2018-04-26 19:30:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center

Bedtime is approaching, and this team of construction vehicles needs to get their rest. But Crane Truck is getting cranky, Cement Mixer takes too long with bath time, and Dump Truck just isn't sleepy! Excavator and Bulldozer find that preparing for bed is a job in itself! Will they ever get some shut-eye before tomorrow's day of work? A world premiere musical based upon the best-selling book!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center - 2018-04-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center - 2018-04-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center - 2018-04-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site at the Carson Center - 2018-04-26 19:30:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Submit Yours