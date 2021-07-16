Gorget Necklace Making at Wickliffe Mounds

Gorgets are a Native American art form, worn around the neck, decorated with symbols and beads. Learn about the designs made by Native People of the Mississippian culture, and make your own wooden gorget to take home.

Held outside at the Shelter behind Welcome Center, limited to 4 picnic tables of participants. Walk-ins welcome or you may call and reserve a spot. Program is free with paid museum admission. Call park office for more information at 270-335-3681.

For more information call (270) 335-3681 or visit parks.ky.gov