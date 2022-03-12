Gospel Jam at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
An all-star lineup of singers including Sandra Dye, the Gospel Troops, and Billy Duvall, Jr. will raise the SKyPAC roof. $5 of each ticket will be granted to organizations serving the African American community of Southern Kentucky.
Tickets are $25
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music