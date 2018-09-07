Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville

Gospel music at its best! Join us at Victory Church, just off I-69, Exit 114 in Madisonville for an evening of great gospel music featuring the group 11th Hour & The Childress Family! The 11th Hour trio has been nominated for multiple awards including Singing News Awards, AGM awards, as well as having had multiple chart-topping songs including, "Can You Burn," "Mountain Moving Faith," and "Jesus Is In the House." The concert begins at 6:30 pm. Doors open one hour before concert.

For more information please call 270-825-1459.