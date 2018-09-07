Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville

to Google Calendar - Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville - 2018-09-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville - 2018-09-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville - 2018-09-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville - 2018-09-07 18:00:00

Victory Church 615 Brown Road, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville

Gospel music at its best! Join us at Victory Church, just off I-69, Exit 114 in Madisonville for an evening of great gospel music featuring the group 11th Hour & The Childress Family! The 11th Hour trio has been nominated for multiple awards including Singing News Awards, AGM awards, as well as having had multiple chart-topping songs including, "Can You Burn," "Mountain Moving Faith," and "Jesus Is In the House." The concert begins at 6:30 pm. Doors open one hour before concert.

For more information please call 270-825-1459.

Info
Victory Church 615 Brown Road, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270-825-1459
to Google Calendar - Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville - 2018-09-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville - 2018-09-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville - 2018-09-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gospel Music Extravaganza in Madisonville - 2018-09-07 18:00:00

Tags

Apr 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Submit Yours