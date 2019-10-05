Gospel Singing Event at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
On October 5, J.C. Kirby & Son presents The Childress Family and The Tribute Quartet
2019 Gospel Singing Events provided FREE by J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel, Inc at the Capitol
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
