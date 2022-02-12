Gospel at the Symphony with Louisville Orchestra

× Expand Jayna Fox Louisville Orchestra Strings

Be Inspired! Once again Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra offer an unmatched musical event with the world premiere of Symphony No. 4 by Adolphus Hailstork (b. 1941). Dr. Hailstork is a giant among American composers and grants a significant honor to the Louisville Orchestra by giving the premiere of this work to us!

The first movement of the work was premiered by the Los Angeles Philharmonic as “Still Holding On” and was hailed as “exquisite.” Read more about today’s “dean of African-American composers” in the San Francisco Classical Voice: Adolphus Hailstork: Bridging Two Worlds

Louisville musical treasure, Harry Pickens, opens the concert with the orchestra from the keyboard playing the inspiring music of Duke Ellington. And the joyful celebration of gospel music with the St. Stephen Choir kicks up the energy for the second half of the concert.

Duke ELLINGTON: New World A-Comin’

Adolphus HAILSTORK: Symphony No. 4 (“Survive”)

. I. Still Holding On

. II. Sometimes With A Lighter Touch

. III. While Still Remembering the Emmanuel Nine (And Many Others)

. IV. Still Crossing That Bridge — Coda: A Time to Heal

TRADITIONAL: “Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow”

Kevin JAMES: “Worthy of All the Praise”

TRADITIONAL: “God is Worthy”

Jason CLAYBORN: “You Are All I Need”

TRADITIONAL: “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around”

Richard SMALLWOOD: “Anthem of Praise”

Christopher J. WATKINS: “This Praise”

TRADITIONAL: “Done Made My Vow”

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

HARRY PICKENS, piano

ST. STEPHEN CHURCH CHOIR

CONCERT SPONSORED BY HEAVEN HILL

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/gospel-at-the-symphony/