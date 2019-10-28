Graduate Student Art show at Morehead State University

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351

A unique art show featuring works by graduate students in Morehead State's Department of Art and Design will open Monday, Oct. 28. 

The show runs from Monday, Oct. 28 to Nov. 29 at the Rowan County Arts Center, 205 E. Main St. in Morehead with a reception and meet and greet with the artists scheduled for Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. at the arts center.

For more information, contact the Rowan County Arts Center at 606- 783-9857, email  rcac@moreheadtourism.com or visit  www.rowancountyartscenter.com. 

Info

Morehead State University 112 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Art & Exhibitions
606-783-2000
