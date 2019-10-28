Graduate Student Art show at Morehead State University

A unique art show featuring works by graduate students in Morehead State's Department of Art and Design will open Monday, Oct. 28.

The show runs from Monday, Oct. 28 to Nov. 29 at the Rowan County Arts Center, 205 E. Main St. in Morehead with a reception and meet and greet with the artists scheduled for Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. at the arts center.

For more information, contact the Rowan County Arts Center at 606- 783-9857, email rcac@moreheadtourism.com or visit www.rowancountyartscenter.com.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu