Graham Kay at Planet of the Tapes

An award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and TV writer, Graham Kay has been described as “Quick, clever, deliciously sarcastic and brilliantly funny” by The Huffington Post Comedy.

Graham recently performed stand up on The Late Show with Steven Colbert and NBC’s Bring The Funny and has a new comedy special put out through Just For Laughs. In addition, Graham has appeared on HLN’s On Call With Dr. Drew, Fusion’s Video On Trial, the 2018 hit summer movie Super Troopers 2 and his three comedy albums can currently be heard regularly on SiriusXM Radio.

Born in Ottawa Canada, Graham currently lives in New York, where he performs regularly when he’s not touring.

Joining him are Matt Taylor, Lena Beamish, and host Alex Whittenburg!

This show is rated PG-13.

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ADMITTANCE**

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Happens on the following Dates:

Nov 12, 2021, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Nov 13, 2021, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events