Grammy Award Winning Artist, Jason Isbell at Owensboro Sports Center

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit along with special guest, S.G. Goodman are coming in concert to the Owensboro Sportscenter on Sunday, December 5 at 7:30PM.

Isbell launched his career as a member of roots rock band the Drive By Truckers. Since going solo, he’s earned considerable acclaim for a series of albums with his group, The 400 Unit, including last year’s country and rock chart-topping “Reunions.”

For more information call (270) 687-8330 or visit OwensboroSportscenter.com