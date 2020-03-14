Grammy-nominated musician Brent Cobb at Zanzabar

Grammy-nominated musician Brent Cobb will tour extensively next year including a series of intimate acoustic dates as well as select newly confirmed full-band shows. “A Night of Fine Acoustic Country Music with Brent Cobb” will bring Cobb to seated venues across the country—stripped down with an accompanist—allowing fans to hear the songs as he originally wrote them.

Cobb was born in Americus, Georgia, about an hour east of Columbus, in the rural south-central part of the state. In addition to his work as an artist, Cobb is widely respected as a songwriter garnering cuts by Lee Ann Womack, Luke Bryan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more.

March 13—Lexington, KY—The Burl

March 14—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

For more information call (502) 635-9227 or visit zanzabarlouisville.com