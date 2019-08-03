Grand Ole Opry Star Mike Snider

Snider began playing old-time banjo at age 16 after hearing a Flatt & Scruggs album. Soon after, he became the Tennessee State Bluegrass Banjo Champion, then won the Mid-South Banjo Playing Contest. Snider’s popularity grew with appearances on The Nashville Network’s (TNN) Nashville Now alongside Ralph Emery, and as a cast member of the syndicated comedy variety show Hee Haw, which he joined in 1987. In 1990, six years after his Opry debut, the legendary Minnie Pearl inducted Snider as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Snider continues to entertain Opry audiences in the comedic traditions of Pearl, Rod Brasfield, Jerry Clower, and others.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org