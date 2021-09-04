Grand Rivers Arts and Crafts Show

The Labor Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Show is the largest and longest running craft show in Western KY. The event features original and handcrafted items from over 100 crafters and artisans from 10 states.

Examples of items for sale include metal work, floral arrangements, baskets, lawn furniture, paintings, honey, soaps, lotions, jewelry, quilts, woodwork, holiday decorations, pottery, candles, gourds, stained glass, birdhouses, rocking chairs, rocking horses, weather vanes, and much more.

Enjoy music on the main stage, and artisan demonstrations in the demo area throughout the day.

Visitors can also enjoy a wide variety of delicious carnival food and regional specialties while at the festival.

Admission

The cost is $2 per Adult at the walk- in gate or $5 per vehicle parking inside the park (includes admission and parking for everyone in the car). Children under 12 years old are free.

For more information call (270) 362-0152 or visit grandriversarts.com