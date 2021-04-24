Grand Rivers Bluegrass, Beer, & BBQ Fest

Bluegrass music has been a part of Kentucky’s heritage & history since the early 1900’s . The “Bluegrass, Beer, & BBQ” Fest in Grand Rivers, Kentucky will be centered around celebrating that great sound! Some of the best Bluegrass bands in Kentucky are coming together for this one-day event to “make music”. Come enjoy these great musical artist, Kentucky crafted beer, the best BBQ, and Arts & Crafts vendors the region has to offer!

For more information visit grandrivers.org/bbq